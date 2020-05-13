Ellie Kemper Opens Up About Why Kissing Daniel Radcliffe Felt Wrong

Ellie Kemper is all set to be seen on the Netflix special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend. The entertainment piece also stars Daniel Radcliffe in a pivotal role. Ellie Kemper recently opened up about why she found kissing her co-star on the show wrong. She said that she felt bad for him since there was a lot of kissing scenes between the two.

Ellie Kemper and Daniel Radcliffe starrer Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend released on Netflix on May 12, 2020. She recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres through a video interaction and revealed details about her latest entertainer. She said in the interaction that kissing Daniel Radcliffe for various scenes felt wrong on her part specifically for two reasons. She said that the first thing to keep in mind is that she is much older than him and the second thing in her mind was regarding her pregnancy. She revealed that she had been pregnant at the time when she was shooting for the film. She was of the opinion that she felt bad for him that he had to kiss an old pregnant lady for the film. Ellie Kemper also revealed that there was a point when he gazed at her belly which initially made it feel wrong but then she knew he was a trooper. She also shed some light upon how great Daniel Radcliffe is as she said that he is a lovely man. Have a look at the interaction between Ellen DeGeneres and Ellie Kemper here.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend is a comedy film which will let the viewer decide the choices that are being made by the characters. It also stars actors like Jane Krakowski and Jon Hamm. The film has been directed by Claire Scanlon and is expected to do well amongst the people. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

