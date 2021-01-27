Elliot Page And Emma Portner Have Filed For Divorce; Details Inside

The Umbrella Academy and Juno star Elliot Page and Emma Portner's relationship as spouses will be reportedly coming to an end after being lawfully wedded to each other for a total of three years. As per a report on TheHollywoodReporter, Elliot Page and Emma Portner's divorce, as per Elliot, who was quoted by the publication, was a difficult decision to take for both of them. The statement in question also saw Elliot asserting that he and his now ex-wife, Portner, continue to respect each other and will still remain friends. Elliot Page and Emma Portner's divorce news comes seven months after the two separated last summer.

About Elliot Page and Emma Portner's relationship:

As per a report on EliteDaily.com, talking about what led to Elliot Page's first meet with Portner, he said that he felt the need to connect with the dancer/choreographer after he saw a video of her dancing to a song by Sylvan Esso. The very same report quoted Page saying that as per him, one of the many things that led to the forging of a bond between the two was the fact that both of them were kindred spirits. Come January 2018, the star surprised one and all by revealing that he married Portner in a secret ceremony. The image, featuring the hands of the then newlywed couple sporting their respective wedding rings can be found below as well as on Elliot Page's Instagram handle.

The Post:

On the work front, Elliot Page will be seen stepping into the shoes of her The Umbrella Academy character Vanya aka the White Violin one more time for the third season of the Netflix superhero series. As per an article on TechRadar.com, the upcoming Season 3 will go on floors in February 2021 and will complete production by August. Keeping that in mind, one can expect The Umbrella Academy Season 3 release date to be somewhere between the last quarter of 2021 or the initial months of 2022. The tasks related to the production and the release of the same would have been completed by the makers of the same by mid-2021, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

