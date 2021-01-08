Sir Ian McKellen Reveals His Thoughts About His 'X-Men' Co-star Elliot Page's Coming Out

As Hollywood celebrities have started to embrace people having different sexualities, many people have started “coming out of the closet” and opening up about their sexual orientations. Recently, one of the very few Hollywood industry’s openly gay stars Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that he is very happy about his X-Men co-star Elliot Page coming out and revealing his sexuality as transgender. Read further ahead to know more about what Sir Ian Mckellen has to say about Elliot Page.

Sir Ian McKellen is very happy for Elliot Page

Recently, while having a candid chat with Jonathan Bailey for Attitude’s February issue, Sir Ian McKellen revealed how happy he is that Elliot Page has come out in the open. The actor also admitted that he is disappointed in himself for not being able to realize that the “then-teenager” was struggling with his sexual identity. He said that everything gets better after coming out in the open as the self-confidence of a person increases. This leads to one getting better in terms of relationships, friendships (of all sorts), and even family. Sir Ian Mckellen also mentioned that as an actor, coming out is bound to change and in fact improve the artist’s acting skills.

Sir Ian McKellen recalled an instance where Elliot Page was having trouble speaking up on the sets of X-Men: The Last Stand, not realizing that he was struggling with self-confidence. The actor had asked Elliot Page that if he can’t speak up then would he mind dropping his hand once he is finished talking. Sir Ian McKellen said that now, years later, as Elliot Page has come out in the open, suddenly nothing can stop him from talking.

Ian McKellen further added that he is very happy for his X-Men co-star Elliot Page and is disappointed in himself that he wasn’t able to detect what Elliot Page’s difficulty was with communicating, back in the days. Sir Ian McKellen is one of the most high-profile gay public figures in Britain. The celebrity had come out in the open in 1988 in response to Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28 legislation. He has joined many other popular celebrities like Anna Kendrick, Mia Farrow, and Patricia Arquette, in order to publically support Elliot Page’s coming out.

