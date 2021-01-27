WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Is 'honoured' To Be MCU's Next Black Female Superhero

WandaVision is a Marvel series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It marks Teyonah Parris’ debut as a grown-up Monica Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She will also reprise the role in Captain Marvel 2 with her characters expected to have superpowers. Now, Parris talked about being the next MCU’s black female superhero.

WandaVision’s Parris is 'honored & blessed' to be the first MCU’s black female superhero

In a recent interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', WandaVision star Teyonah Parris shared her excitement about being a part of the MCU. She said that to be able in this day and age to say that she gets to portray a 'Black female superhero' and be that vision (the image which she wished and prayed she would have seen as a young girl) is really incredible, an honour and a blessing for her. The actor mentioned that she is just really excited about the opportunity, and she is having a lot of fun. Parris asserted that the makers are a lot of fun at Marvel studios.

Teyonah Parris appeared as Monic Rambeau for the first time in WandaVision, however, the character was introduced in Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. She was the daughter of Carol Danvers’ friend and co-pilot, Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch. It is speculated that Monica grew up to be an Air Force pilot herself and is now an agent of S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division), connecting her to the Marvel series as Geraldine.

She looks up to Captain Marvel as her inspiration. Her superpowers are yet to be seen onscreen. More of her story would be explored in WandaVision and then in Captain Marvel 2. While there are other female actors of colour in the MCU, like Letitia Wright as Shuri, Teyonah Parris will be the first MCU's black female superhero.

WandaVision shows a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The cast features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead as Wanda Maxmioff / Scarlett Witch and the Vision, respectively. Kat Dennings is making a comeback as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn makes her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbour, Agnes. Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the show will consist of nine-episodes, with three currently being available on Disney+ Hotstar.

