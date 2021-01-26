Robert De Niro, John Boyega Team Up For Netflix Action Thriller 'The Formula'

Veteran actor Robert De Niro and Star Wars franchise owner John Boyega have collaborated for Netflix’s next much-awaited action thriller project titled The Formula. Gerard McMurray who was the force behind the film The First Purge is going to don the hat of the director for the upcoming film. The story of the film will follow a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save his remaining family.

Robert De Niro, John Boyega team up for next

Apart from being the director of the film, McMurray will also be the producer of the film under his production company Buppie Productions. The senior actor returns to Netflix following his work in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman", which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Apart from McMurray, the other producers in the project are Jane Rosenthal, De Niro, and Berry Welsh. Meanwhile, John Boyega recently featured in Steve McQueen's acclaimed anthology Small Axe. He is currently in the production of his upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone.

Read: Nalneesh Neel Took Inspiration From Marlon Brando & Robert De Niro For His Role In 'Bhor'

Read: Could James Boyega Be The Next James Bond? He Says, 'Let’s Do This'



Going by the name, it seems that the upcoming film will be high concept mid-budget action thriller coupled with De Niro’s marvelous acting skills that aren’t a miss for any. The director took to his Instagram to inform the fans of the veteran superstar of their upcoming collaboration. He wrote, "Feels AMAZING to see this idea in my head finally come to life that I'm writing, directing, and producing. My new production company Buppie Productions is teaming up with Tribeca Films & Netflix to bring to you a dope original film coming soon called THE FORMULA starring two of my favorite actors John Boyega and Robert De Niro (sic)."

Robert De Niro will next be seen sharing the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's much-awaited title, Killer of the Flower Moon. Besides this, De Niro will also be seen in director David O Russell's untitled project.

Read: BTS Jungkook And Jin Become Part Of Netflix's 'Sweet Home' Fan-made Poster, Netizens React

Read: Radhika Apte Recalls The Time She Had A 'good-romance' With OTT Platform Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.