US Woman Keeps Getting Calls And Texts Meant For Elon Musk, Here's Why

In a strange incident, a 25-year-old beauty salon worker keeps getting calls and messages meant for billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to reports, American mobile service provider AT&T randomly allotted Musk's old phone number to Lyndsay Tucker, a skin-care consultant in California. However, the most shocking part about the incident is that Tucker didn't know who Elon Musk was before her mother told her about him.

Read: Elon Musk Asks Followers To "Take The Red Pill"; Netizens React

According to reports, Tucker gets a range of calls and messages that are meant for Elon Musk, from queries about buying Tesla trucks to Internal Revenue Service calling for tax-related issues, she has seen it all. Tucker while talking to the press revealed that she once received a text from Walt Disney executive John Lasseter who wrote that the Tesla car he bought was magnificent, thinking it was Musk he was messaging to.

Read: Grimes' Mother Slams Elon Musk For 'red Pill' Tweet; Deletes It Later But Not Quick Enough

What's ahead for Tucker

Tucker told the press that she intends to keep the number for now as she is an aspiring actress and has shared the number with a lot of her networks. Tucker also admitted that she sometimes gets irritated by back to back calls inquiring about Elon. She said once a woman sent a message saying she wants to volunteer for the SpaceX astronaut program while another person sent her a blueprint for a bionic limb, which she was thought was very cool.

For now, Tucker will have to deal with all the calls and messages that are not for her. She said that now she watches news whenever Elon Musk's name appear to keep herself updated about his work, so she can reply to the calls and messages.

Read: Elon Musk Answers JK Rowling's Plea To Understand Bitcoin, Reveals How Many He Owns

Read: Elon Musk Tweets A Picture Of An Ice Cream Sundae, Netizens Accuse Him Of ‘stealing’



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.