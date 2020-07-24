Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline: From Warm Romance To Sour Allegations

Johnny Depp's marriage to Aquaman star, Amber Heard has been in the headlines for various reasons. They two were married for 15 months, from 2015 to 2017. Post their divorce, they've been involved in a long legal battle. Read on to know the complete relationship timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:

Relationship timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

2009: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard played lead roles in the movie The Run Diary. The starred as lovers in the film. They met each other for the very first time on the sets of this film.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

He had all his digits, so this was early in the Relationship.

"The Rum Diary" (2011)

They met during the filming of Hunter Thompson's life pic.twitter.com/ZATKomSAql — Gerald w perttula (@PerttulaZULUX) July 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' And 'Deadpool' Memes To Share With Friends; See Here

2010: According to reports, Heard was in a relationship with photographer Tasya Van Ree. The two got into a relationship in the year 2008 and parted ways in the year 2012. Reportedly, Amber Heard opened up about her sexual identity and came out as bisexual.

'I have a duty to give something back': Amber Heard on coming out as bisexual | https://t.co/iXjoeqOziY pic.twitter.com/qzs1vXaSVo — SBS Pride (@SBSPride) January 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool': Awards Won By The Actor For The Iconic Superhero Film

2012: Johnny Depp, who garnered widespread acclaim for his performance in Pirates of the Caribbean, split with his partner. He was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis from the year 1998 to 2012. Prior to Vanessa Paradis, he was in a relationship with Kate Moss, from 1994 to 1998.

2013: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were seen together at a public event. The two were spotted together while promoting Johnny Depp's movie, The Lone Ranger.

This is Johnny Depp freshly arriving at Naruta Airport in Japan for the promotion of The Lone Ranger on July 16, 2013.



You can see Depp's kids along Amber Heard.



Again, he's supposed to have drunk and drugged himself on flight...in front of his kids, bodyguards and a 2nd woman. pic.twitter.com/yRMmbSJsqs — Sienna (@winonasrider) April 15, 2019

2014: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got engaged.

February 2015: The couple got married. If the reports are to be believed, Heard was allegedly charged for smuggling their dogs.

May 2016: According to reports, Amber Heard filed for divorce, and the actor got a restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She claimed that her husband was abusive through their course of the marriage. Depp, however, declined the allegations.

ALSO READ | When Ryan Reynolds Spoke About The Film That Helped Him Overcome His Fear Of Flying

August 2016: Reportedly, Depp and Heard opened up about their divorce settlement. The divorce got finalised in the year 2017.

December 2017: According to reports of a leading daily, author J.K. Rowling decided not to cast Jhonny Depp in the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It is known that the reason was the backlash from Johnny Depp's fans after the divorce.

April 2018: One of the leading newspaper publications mentioned Johnny Depp a 'wife-beater'.

June 2018: Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against the publication.

March 2019: Depp filed a lawsuit of defamation over Amber Heard and claimed she was abusive.

On 25 July 2019, the judge in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit confirmed it will take place in Virginia. The trial will begin February 03, 2020, and is expected to last 12 days. pic.twitter.com/U03wXw3FlL — mandy (@queenbpip) July 25, 2019

July 2020: According to reports, the closing arguments are expected to be held in London. The verdict of the case is expected to be announced later.

ALSO READ | Is Today National Hot Dog Day? Know About The Meaning, Significance And Celebration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.