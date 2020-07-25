Johnny Depp's Lawyer Alleges Amber Heard 'attacked' Sister Whitney, Show Video As Proof

A shocking new video of Hollywood actor Amber Heard’s sister talking about how the Aquaman star assaulted her has been revealed. The London High Court, during Johnny Depp’s libel trial held on July 24, 2020, saw the video as a piece of evidence stating that the actor was, in fact, violent with her sister. It has been reported that the video was shown by Johnny Depp’s libel trial after her sister claimed that Amber Heard has never assaulted her physically.

Johnny Depp, 57, claims that Amber Heard was violent towards him in their marriage. However, Amber Heard stated that she only tried to defend her sister when she lost her cool with the actor. On July 23, 2020, Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took to the witness stand. When she was asked if her sibling was ever violent towards her, Henriquez stated that Amber Heard was never physically abusive towards her. However, on July 24, 2020, Johnny Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne presented an explosive video to the judge.

Johnny Depp's lawyers present video evidence against Amber Heard

The video which was played in the court features Amber Heard’s sister talking to a few ladies while sitting around a swimming pool. In the video, the women are asking Whitney Henriquez if she had an ‘altercation’ with her sister. They are also seen gazing at bruises and marks on Whitney Henriquez's body and saying that Amber Heard bashed her pretty badly. In the video, which was reportedly filmed in 2006 or 2007, was alleged to be a part of a reality TV project.

The video features a few women sympathising towards Whitney who can be heard saying over and over that she doesn’t want to discuss what went down between the siblings. In the video, Whitney Henriquez confesses that she did get into an altercation with her sister. However, she says that she has already talked about it and she doesn’t want to discuss it further.

While the court saw the footage which was provided last evening, the person who provided the video has chosen to remain anonymous. According to news agency AP, the lawyers said they received the video from a ‘confidential’ source on Thursday night, hours after Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified in court that she had never been attacked by Heard or that she was frightened of her. Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Sherbourne claims that not only did Amber physically abuse her sister but there were marks on Whitney’s body that were being examined by the woman in the video. He also added that that is proof that Amber Heard actually assaulted her younger sister.

According to news agency AP, Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, said it is “quite clear” that Heard assaulted her sister and that injuries to Henriquez are being examined on the tape.

According to AP, the lawyer representing News Group, Sasha Wass, called the video “lighthearted” and said it showed “no evidence of any injuries”. According to reports, Whitney Henriquez was called to the witness stand again to talk about the video. She told the court that the video was only made to paint a narrative and to spice up a really mundane conversation. She also called the video ‘really bad reality show’ and added that they were talking about a verbal argument that the sisters had a night before. She said that it was only a verbal argument. Henriquez also added that the footage does not show any injuries on her body.

Johnny Depp is suing a publication and its executive editor over an article that called him a ‘wife-beater’. The article also referred to have ‘evidence’ that Johnny Depp attacked Amber Heard. Johnny Depp denies hitting his then-wife, while Amber Heard, 34, has submitted details of 14 occasions during their relationship when the actor has assaulted her. The paper has to prove that the allegations that they made against the actor are substantially true.

(With inputs from AP)

