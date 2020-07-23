Johnny Depp Told Amber To Stop Doing Intimate Scenes, Had Issue With James Franco: Report

Hollywood actor Amber Heard’s friend in a written witness statement stated that Johnny Depp wanted her to 'stop doing intimate scenes in movies'. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the 12th day of Johnny Depp’s libel trial held in London High court, the Aquaman actor’s friend claimed that Depp had a particular issue with Heard’s co-star James Franco. Amber Heard’s friend Joshua Drew, who was previously married to one of her other friends Raquel Pennington aka Rocky, took to the witness stand and claimed that he met Amber on June 14, while he met Johnny Depp soon after.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive on day 12 of the libel trial

Drew was engaged to Pennington in summer 2015 and the couple moved into the Eastern Colombian building in Los Angeles the same year. Johnny Depp owned a suite of penthouses in the building that they were residing in. Joshua Drew stated that through his interactions, he understood that Johnny Depp was jealous and that even the mention of Amber Heard’s co-star James Franco would cause fights between the couple. He went on to say that his then-fiancé told him that through the conversation that she had with Amber, she could figure out that Johnny Depp had a particular problem with James Franco.

He also revealed that she discloses the reason behind it being that Amber Heard and James Franco had a few intimate scenes in the movie that they were then filming and Johnny Depp did not want her doing those scenes. While giving an example about the trip they took to France, Joshua Drew stated that he often heard the couple fighting with each other. He also said that during the trip he heard Johnny Depp yelling at Amber Heard for one of the scenes that she had done. He went on to say that he heard Johnny Depp yelling at his then-wife about a nude scene that she did in the film. Depp accused Heard of knowing about the scene and still going against his wishes to include the scene in the movie.

Amber Heard & James Franco shooting a scene for The Adderall Diaries 🎬 pic.twitter.com/FEK0VaiJVY — سلمى (@SalmaAlafalig) July 13, 2014

Joshua Drew stated that Amber Heard discussed with his former wife Rocky that Johnny had asked Amber to stop doing intimate as well as nude scenes in movies. Johnny Depp had even asked Amber Heard to cut down on the intimate scenes with her co-star in the movies. He also said that Rocky had told him about the numerous fights that the couple had over the years.

Amber Heard’s friend talks about her 30th birthday incident

Joshua Drew spoke about May 21, 2016, when Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp threw a phone at her, which Johnny Depp denies. Drew stated that after the alleged episode Rocky brought Amber Heard to their apartment to keep her safe. He recalls dead bolting the door to make sure that Johnny Depp stays outside and to keep Amber safe until Depp leaves the establishment. He said that his then-fiancé told him Johnny Depp had ‘shoved her’ and had ‘got angry’ and went and banged on the door of another apartment before retrieving to his own residence.

Joshua Drew said that about five minutes after Jerry Judge, who was Johnny Depp security guard called him and asked him for Johnny Depp’s phone. Drew said that he had the phone and asked Judge to come and fetch it. But Judge said that they could not come inside the building and hence, Drew allegedly met downstairs. Joshua Drew alleges that he met Johnny Depp’s security and gave him his phone.

He also recalls that before walking away he turned around and asked Drew if Amber Heard was okay. He asked Johnny Depp’s security to leave and enquired why he silently stood when Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard. He went on to say that Johnny Depp’s security guard said that it is their personal matter as husband and wife and that Johnny Depp barely touched. Drew asked the security guard to leave and also said that he was the one who greeted the police after they arrived, a few minutes later. He also stated that he was the one who took the police and showed them the apartments.

