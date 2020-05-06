Grimes & Elon Musk's Combined Net Worth Is Through The Roof; Read Details

Engineer and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk was recently blessed with a baby boy along with his girlfriend and Candian singer Grimes. The couple has named the baby 'X Æ A-12'. The two started dating in 2018 and have been together since then. Grimes had announced her pregnancy in January 2020.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ net worth

Elon Musk’s net worth

Elon Musk’s net worth, as per Forbes.com, is $38.9 Billion. Elon Musk is listed as the 23rd richest person in the world, as per the source. Elon joined Tesla, Inc. in the year 2004 and became its CEO and product architect. He also co-founded OpenAL, which is a non-profit research company which helps in the promotion of friendly artificial intelligence. He is also the founder of Nerualink and The Boring Company. Elon is also the CEO and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX, which is Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Grimes’ net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Grimes’ net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be $3 Million. Grimes’ real name is Claire Elise Boucher. She is a Canadian singer, who started her career in the 2000s. She released her first two albums, Geidi Primes and Halfaxa in 2010. She took up the persona of Grimes after the release of Halfaxa. She has had five studio albums under her name. Her last album is Miss Anthropocene, which was released in February 2020.

Thus, the combined net worth of Grimes and Elon Musk can be calculated to $38.9 Billion. When converted into rupees, their net worth is ₹ 2950 Crores. The couple is all set to play the role of parents to their little son.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ son’s name grabbed the attention of many as people were confused by the name. The two named their son 'X Æ A-12'. Grimes took to her Twitter to share the meaning of the name. X means the unknown variable, Æ is Grimes’ elven spelling of Ai. A-12 is the precursor of SR-17. Elon corrected Grimes and said its SR-71, and she responded with how she should be forgiven as she is tired after birth. This aircraft has no weapons and no defences, as informed by Grimes. The aircraft is known for its speed and is great in battle, even though it's non-violent. The A in A-12 is also the symbol of Archangel, which is Grimes’ favourite song.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

