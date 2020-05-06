Elon Musk Names Son X Æ A-12, Twitter Erupts With Memes And Jokes On His 'special Powers'

Elon Musk and Grimes have been recently blessed with a baby boy. Musk took to his Twitter to announce the arrival of his son. He also shared an adorable picture of himself holding his little one in his hands. As Twitterati got excited to know Elon's son's name, Musk shared it via a tweet. The Canadian singer and the CEO of Tesla named their child X Æ A-12.

This unusual named confused the Twitterati to no bounds. People were highly puzzled and started pouring out their reactions to name. While many tried to figure out the meaning of the name, many also wanted to know how it is pronounced. This confusion led to a large number of memes and jokes spilling out on Twitter.

'X Æ A-12? What?' asks Twitterati

The name X Æ A-12 led to a lot of memes and jokes on Twitter. A lot of them referred to the baby growing up to be a gifted human, and also claimed that he might have unnatural powers. People shared videos and GIFs for various fantasy movies and claimed that this will be the part of X Æ A-12's future. People on Twitter are also making jokes on how to possibly pronounce the name. The video shows how the name would just be noises that can be heard coming from computers.

Here are some X Æ A-12 memes shared by Twitterati:

this how you pronounce X Æ A-12 but this also how he gon talk back pic.twitter.com/XWV7yoEuFK — Mjay (@mjaymartinez_) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 after knowing that his roll no. would be last pic.twitter.com/YzgK7u9ADi — Pluto (@vishaaaaal_) May 6, 2020

Movie based on real life story of X Æ A-12 :#XAEA12Musk pic.twitter.com/WNB42FwLZe — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@17_Lame) May 6, 2020

Elon Musk named his baby X Æ A-12..



Me: pic.twitter.com/V2eHZ2ev1s — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 6, 2020

The Only Test X Æ A-12 would not be able to crack#ElonMusk #elonmuskbaby pic.twitter.com/hF9uSQUKEL — Dikshant Jain (@dikshantjain_) May 6, 2020

"TALL LATTE FOR X Æ A-13" - Starbucks — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12’s sibling is gonna be called X Æ A-13 — sophia (@BLCKLlGHT) May 6, 2020

grimes’s friend from highschool meets X Æ A-12 for the first time :3 #grimes #elonmuskbaby pic.twitter.com/bxb2xJS7PD — spencer (@playedbygod) May 6, 2020

Grimes came forward with a helping hand. She decoded the name for her followers and for everyone else as well. X means the unknown variable, Æ is Grimes’ elven spelling of Ai. A-12 is the precursor of SR-17. SR-17 is the favourite aircraft of the couple. This aircraft has no weapons and no defences, as informed by Grimes. Here, Elon corrected Grimes and said that it is SR-71 and not SR-17. Grimes also hilariously said that she is tired and her mistakes can be forgiven. The aircraft is known for its speed and is great in battle, even though it's non-violent. The A in A-12 is also the symbol of Archangel, which is Grimes’ favourite song. While many appreciated her explanation, some were still confused:

thank you for explaining i did not understand anything ❤️ — Seth Everman (@SethEverman) May 6, 2020

