Elon Musk Shares 'inked' Pic Of His Newborn Son, Netizens Call Him 'Boss Baby'

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk shared the photograph of his baby boy on Twitter on May 5 after announcing the birth of the child on Monday. Musk has been dating the musician Claire Boucher aka Grimes since 2018 and the couple made waves with their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2018.

In January, Grimes announced she was pregnant and posted a photo of herself with a baby bump on Instagram but later deleted the post and shared an edited version. After Musk announced the birth of the child, netizens urged him to share the picture. He tweeted a photo of himself holding the newborn in the hospital. He shared another edited and 'inked' picture of his child with 'savage' written below his eyes.

'Boss Baby'

Netizens loved the 'inked' picture baby boy and congratulated the business magnate on his newborn. Check out the reaction:

Elon do you have any tats?



Your son is gorgeous btw! — Angella King (@PicklePunchD) May 5, 2020

Baby Musk walking into Fremont next week as CEO. pic.twitter.com/XZzswE3j7R — Tevin Anglin (@TevinAnglin) May 5, 2020

It seems like if Claire is his mom he would be born with tattoos. It makes sense. Congrats! — Joe Biden’s Brain (@JoeBidenSaid) May 6, 2020

While the SpaceX CEO has not provided any other details on his child, a user asked him about the name, to which Musk responded in his characteristically cryptic and witty style. He said that his child will be named 'X Æ A-12 Musk'.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

This is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five sons, all from his first wife Justine Musk. Grimes, who dropped her fifth album “Miss Anthropocene” in February, had then opened up about her pregnancy and described how she feels "woefully ill-prepared." Taking to Instagram, she asked for pregnancy advice and apologised to fans for not promoting her album.

"This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second-trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz (sic)," Grimes wrote. Despite the complications, the pop star mentioned that "it's been good too."

