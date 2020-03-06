Grimes Speaks About Boyfriend Elon Musk's Impact On Her Life's Work

Grimes has recently managed to make it to the headlines by giving an insight into her love life with Elon Musk. The two have been dating each other and are soon going to become parents. Grimes recently spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed the things that have happened with Musk this year has overwritten so much of her life’s work and also revealed how their relationship has changed over time. Read more to know what Grimes had to say about her boyfriend Elon Musk.

Grimes' views on her boyfriend, Elon Musk

Grimes revealed that she just did not understand what she was getting into when she started dating Elon Musk. She also said that she’s not mad about it but just didn’t think it would be a thing.

She also spoke about her boyfriend’s business and revealed that they are trying to solve a number of problems that are currently active in the real world. The couple is currently going strong as they are going to be parents soon. But this news was kept away from the fans for a while.

Elon Musk and Grimes' news

Grimes managed to keep her pregnancy news under the table, which certainly left the world wondering if she’s really pregnant. She recently took to her Instagram and shared her love of sci-fi and her baby bump was adorned with mysterious red marks. The Canadian singer took to her social media which featured her in long orange and black braids along with a floral print blazer which was unbuttoned at the stomach to reveal her baby bump. But the couple has still not announced if they are going to raise the baby together or not.

