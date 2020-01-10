Selena Gomez Admits Her New Album Was Difficult To Make Post Breakup With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez's next album Rare will release on January 10, 2020. The album features songs like Lose You To Love Me which addresses her break up with Justin Bieber. Selena now opened up about how the drastic changes in her life made the album what it is now and how she picked herself back up while speaking during a live session on social media.

Selena Gomez on her new album Rare

Selena Gomez expressed that her latest album was kind of a nightmare to deal with but in the best way possible. The singer-actor stated that two years ago, i.e in 2017, she thought she was ready. She collected all the beautiful music sessions and changes in her life would make her craft move away from what she was expecting to be. The changes in her life would influence her body of work drastically. But Selena went on to explain that all of a sudden, she found healing and saw a bigger picture which influenced the end of the album.

The drastic changes Selena referenced to can possibly be her break up with The Weeknd, to get back with her ex Justin Bieber in October 2017. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated for a year before breaking up again in 2018. After the breakup, Justin went on to date and quickly marry Hakey Baldwin in 2018 itself. This drastic shift in Selena's life is in her own words inspired the music behind her latest album.

Selena also got teary-eyed talking about her fans. She stated that she loves her fans because they have supported her a lot in her journey. She also spoke about how some fans coming up to her and sharing that her music saved their life makes her feel honoured, while tears were falling down her eyes.

Image courtesy - Selena Gomez Instagram

