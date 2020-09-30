Elsa Hosk Pens Emotional Note On First-time Pregnancy With Boyfried Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk revealed to the public about her pregnancy earlier today. The model who has been associated with top-notch brands showed off her baby bump through a monochromatic picture. In the picture, she also tagged Tom Daly, the father of the baby. Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly are apparently half-way through the pregnancy as per the caption.

Elsa Hosk’s post about her pregnancy

Elsa Hosk shared a series of pictures and one video from her recent shoot. The 31-year-old model was keen on sharing her pregnancy news with her 6.2 million and counting followers. Elsa’s maternity pictures showed off her figure in a semi-nude concept. The model covered herself with nothing but a half way worn fur jacket. Elsa also shared a video snippet from her shoot, in which she can be seen striking stunning poses. The first picture she shared showed off her baby bump in a monochromatic frame.

Check out Elsa Hosk’s recent maternity shoot pictures

Elsa Hosk shared the news of her pregnancy with Tom Daly on Instagram. The model accompanied the maternity shoot pictures with a heartwarming caption. The caption read, “Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while... Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!! Halfway there @tomtomdaly.” Elsa also tagged the father of her baby Tom Daly in the picture. According to the caption, the couple is halfway through the pregnancy. Her pictures invited wishes and congratulatory messages by fans and friends alike.

Check out fan reactions on the picture shared by Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk has been associated with brands like Guess, Victoria Secret, H&M, Dior and more. She walked the much-celebrated ramp for Victoria Secret annual fashion show between the years 2011 and 2018. The model was also spotted with the Fantasy Bra with Swarovski Crystals in the year 2017. Elsa Hosk is one of the top models who rules fashion walks and ramp shows. She has often finished the shows after being a show stopper.

