Shahid Afridi Was My Role Model While Growing Up In Afghanistan: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has developed a reputation as one of the greatest cricketers to play for the nation in its short cricketing history. The 21-year-old has become a household name in international cricket and will soon be seen playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Speaking on R Ashwin’s online show ahead of the IPL schedule, the SRH leg spinner has opened up about his younger days, revealing the cricketers he grew up idolizing.

Rashid Khan reveals his role models

During the chat with R Ashwin, the SRH leggie admitted that it was difficult for him since he had no cricketers from Afghanistan to look up to during his younger days as the nation wasn’t playing international cricket at that time. However, Rashid Khan admitted that he looked towards his neighbouring nations instead. The SRH cricketer admitted that he was a big fan of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former India captain Anil Kumble, during his younger days.

Rashid Khan admitted on the show that he loved watching Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble, conceding that he learned a lot by watching the two cricketing greats. During the show, Rashid Khan also said that by watching Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble perform for their nations, it gave him the motivation that he too can one day represent his country. It is worth noting that like Khan, Afridi and Kumble were leg-spinners too, while the former also opened the batting for Pakistan on many occasions.

While chatting with R Ashwin, the cricketer also expressed his confidence that the Afghanistan side has the pedigree and talent to win ICC tournaments, as he said that the team just needs to believe in themselves more.

Rashid Khan to soon play for SRH in IPL 2020

The Afghanistan cricketer will next be seen playing for SRH in the IPL 2020. Since making his debut for SRH in IPL 2017, the cricketer has cemented his place as one of the most important players in the franchise. In 46 matches for SRH, Rashid Khan has taken 55 wickets for the side at an economy rate of 6.55. The cricketer will be looking to improve on his performances last time out when he took 17 wickets for SRH in 15 games. The leg-spinner will have a crucial role to play in the IPL 2020, as SRH aim to make the playoffs once again after finishing fourth in the IPL points table last time out.

Image Credits: Shahid Afridi Instagram, Rashid Khan Instagram