Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey To Play Lead Roles In Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Interceptor'

Australian actors Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey will be playing lead roles in Netflix's upcoming action drama film, Interceptor. Australian action thriller writer Matthew Reilly, who is known for books like Seven Ancient Wonders and The Tournament, will direct the upcoming film which will be based on a screenplay he wrote with screenwriter Stuart Beattie, best known for Collateral and Tomorrow and When the War Began, Deadline reported.

The story revolves around an Army Lieutenant who must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity when sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station. Elsa Pataky will play an army lieutenant that must save the world when 16 nuclear missiles are launched at the US. Pataky was last seen in the Australian eight-part-tv-series Tidelands, in which she played one of the lead roles namely, Adrielle Cuthbert. Actor Luke Bracey recently appeared in the Netflix film, Holidate along with Emma Roberts.

More about Interceptor

Writer Matthew Reilly recently spoke about the upcoming film in an interview with the above media outlet, talking about how he loves telling "big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace". He also talked about how Interceptor was born because he wanted to bring "that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film". Reilly also expressed his thoughts on the choice for the female lead saying, "Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up". The film will be shot in and around New South Wales, Australia. Beattie is producing the project with Matthew Street and Michael Boughen for Ambience Entertainment.

More about Netflix movies

Elsa Pataky's husband and actor Chris Hemsworth will serve as an executive producer for the film along with, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, and Peter D. Graves. As reported by the Daily Mail last year, Chris Hemsworth signed a 4-movie-deal with Netflix for the future. However, even though Hemsworth will serve as executive producer, Interceptor is not part of the deal. That deal was announced after Netflix revealed Hemsworth action movie Extraction was watched by 99 million households. Netflix's upcoming films for 2021 will also include Army of the Dead, Don't Look Up, Stowaway, A Castle for Christmas and many more.

