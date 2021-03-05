If You Loved 'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm', Here Are Other Family Dramas To Binge On

Hallmark original movie The Irresistible Blueberry Farm released in 2016 and is directed by Kristoffer Tabori. It is based on a novel authored by Mary Simses titled The Irresistible Blueberry Bakeshop and Cafe. The cast of the movie includes Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas, and Shirley Jones in titular roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a high-powered attorney, Ellen Branford, who visits her dying grandmother's hometown to fulfill her last wish. She is told to deliver a letter to a guy she once loved. Ellen's perspective towards life changes when stays in the town and she, too, wishes to lead a simple life. If you loved the plot of the movie, here are other family dramas to watch.

Family drama movies like The Irresistible Blueberry Farm to watch

1. The Family Man

This Nicholas Cage movie revolves around Jack and Kate who find themselves at crossroads in their relationship. He flies out to London to take up a coveted internship only to get embroiled in something deeper. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

2. About A Boy

This Hugh Grant starrer tells the story of a 30-year-old irresponsible child-free man who makes up an imaginary son. Through one of his contacts, he meets Marcus a 12-year-old who teaches him how to grow up. It has an IMDB rating of 7.

3. The Addams Family

Based on the cartoon of the same name, Tha Addams Family is about a couple who weirdly dress in black clothes only. They live in spooky old mansions and have witches and wizards as relatives. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

4. It's Complicated

This Meryl Streep starrer revolves around a divorced couple who meet at their son's graduation. Even though the husband is remarried, they start falling in love and this starts creating troubles. It has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available on Netflix.

5. The Story Of Us

This Bruce Willis starrer revolves around a couple who are not happy in their marriage but put up a facade for the sake of their children. They try to find a positive thing to be together. It has an IMDB rating of 6.

6. Yours, Mine & Ours

This 2005 movie revolves around a widower who falls in love with his ex-girlfriend. But the 18 children they have cause many trouble for them. It has an IMDB rating of 5.5.

