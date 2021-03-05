Jennifer Aniston Reveals Special Meaning Behind Her '11 11' Tattoo; Find Out

Jennifer Aniston recently took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her oldest friend and actor Andrea Bendewald's 51st birthday. She shared a series of heartwarming snaps. Her post also featured the '11 11' tattoo which was twinning with the birthday girl. The picture showed them holding their wrists up to show matching '11 11' tattoos. The special meaning behind their matching tattoos was also disclosed. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's Instagram stories below.

The meaning behind Jennifer Aniston's tattoo

In her story, Jennifer shared a picture of their tattoos and simply captioned her post with a cake emoji. Jennifer's story was a repost of Andrea’s post which she has shared in honour of Jennifer’s birthday on February 11. She shared a picture of their matching tattoos and referenced it in the caption revealing the special meaning.

Her caption read, “Happy Birthday Jen! You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big-hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet! Here’s to YOU on your BIG day! Of course, it’s the most powerful day of the year with the New Moon in Aquarius!!! Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in alignment with LOVE on your birthday! You are LOVED beyond measure.” Disclosing about the tattoo, she further wrote, “Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11 LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU. Here’s to 37 MORE years of celebrating birthdays. Love you!!! @jenniferaniston.”

A look into Jennifer Aniston's photos

The duo shares a great bond. Apart from this, Jennifer Aniston also posted other pictures for Andrea. She shared a monochrome picture in which they can be seen posing with all smiles towards the camera. She captioned her post by writing, "Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabendewald… 37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come”.

One of the snaps sees the gorgeous duo cuddling close on the sets of The Morning Show. They were twinning in black. Jennifer simply captioned the post with heart emojis. Next, she shared a selfie in which one can also see Kristin Hahn along with the duo. Another picture was a funny solo shot of Andrea. Jennifer captioned the picture by writing, "I love you!!"

