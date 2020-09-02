Elvis Presley's Graceland Property Defaced, Spray Painted With Black Lives Matter

Elvis Presley’s Graceland property was defaced by spray painting the walls. The estate was vandalised with ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Defund the Police’ graffiti. According to a report by The New York Post, the shocking incident took place on Tuesday. The slogans were found to be spray-painted on the stone walls which surround Elvis Presley’s mansion.

Elvis Presley's Graceland property gets defaced with Black Lives Matter slogans

Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis is one of the iconic places related to the late American star. The protest slogans related to the Black Lives Matter movement was spray-painted over the stone walls in black and orange. There were also slogans like “Abolish ICE” and “F*** Trump” painted on the Elvis Presley’s Graceland walls. It is a former house of Presley, where he lived for around 20 years. Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate was later transformed into a museum dedicated to the star after his death in 1977. Since then fans of Elvis Presley had been leaving messages and tributes to the late legend on the walls surrounding Elvis Presley’s mansion.

Omg look what they hv done to Graceland. 😔 pic.twitter.com/nCyRuPQMZh — 🍀Jen Peace🍀 (@irishvixen21) September 1, 2020

GRACELAND WALLS FILLED WITH GRIFFITI ,

I THINK THIS IS RIDICULOUS NO NEED FOR IT ELVIS WOULD BE HEARTBROKEN NO RESPECT THERE 😡#ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/GQ1AYhLpxx — ELVIS TCB 👑 (@Presleymusic77) September 2, 2020

These stone walls running along Elvis Presley’s Graceland property are also considered as a Mecca for his fans who want to pay their respects to the music legend. The walls with these messages were vandalised with protest slogans. The graffiti has now covered up several messages that were left by visitors in more than 30 years. Workers have started to clean the spray paint off the walls with power washing equipment the next morning.

However, Elvis Presley’s Graceland is not the only landmark that is vandalised. The historic concert venue The Levitt Shell was also defaced by similar graffitis. The open-air amphitheatre was Elvis Presley’s first paid concert venue on July 30, 1954. The graffiti painted on the walls included slogans like “Eat the Rich” and “Defund MPD [Memphis Police Department].”

The legend lived at his Graceland property for around 20 years till he died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The place was officially turned into a museum in 1982. Elvis Presley’s Graceland property is located at the stretch of Highway 51 South named “Elvis Presley Boulevard”. The place is a popular tourist attraction with over half a million visitors annually.

