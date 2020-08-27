Inter Miami, Atlanta United Stand Together To Support MLS' Black Lives Matter Protest

The George Floyd protests that rocked the world after the killing of the American national under the garb of racism wasn't enough to instil a sense of fear amongst the perpetrators of such hate crimes. Now, another African-American, Jacob Blake was shot and injured in the USA on Sunday, inviting large-scale protests across the country. In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign and against the Jacob Blake shooting, Inter Miami FC and Atlanta United stood together before the MLS game was postponed.

MLS suspends five games in protest against Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake was left injured after being shot by a police officer in front of his children on Sunday. Since the killing, protests have erupted in Wisconsin as well as in various regions of the USA. In a stringent stand to support the Black Lives Matter movement, the MLS players and the fans had demanded the league to cancel the games in solidarity with the victim.

Though Orlando City's game against Nashville was played as per the schedule on Wednesday, MLS ultimately decided to postpone the remaining five games that followed the previous clash. MLS' official statement confirming the postponement of the games read, "The entire Major League Soccer is deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and events in Kenosha. We continue to stand with the black community throughout our country - including our players and employees - and share in their pain, anger and frustration."

Inter Miami, Atlanta United extend support to Black Lives Matter movement

Inter Miami and Atlanta United were scheduled to square off on Wednesday. But the MLS boycott meant that the game has been postponed. However, the two teams decided to assemble on the ground along with the officials to extend their solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the striking features of the MLS boycott included every player wearing a special shirt with 'Black Lives Matter' imprinted in the front.

Tonight is about more than a match. Our club stands behind our players 100% pic.twitter.com/x2qaEQj7xf — Darren Eales (@DEalesATLUTD) August 27, 2020

Although Inter Miami did not send out any message of solidarity, Atlanta United did tweet their support to the black community. The statement read, "We stand in solidarity with the black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against the injustice. We must use our voices to be the change."

Image courtesy: Inter Miami Twitter