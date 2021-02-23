Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Cut Off Her Hair After 'Game Of Thrones' Ended

Game of Thrones had Emilia Clarke in a breakthrough role as Daenerys Targaryen. The actor naturally has brunette hair, but her character had blonde. Now, Clarke reveals how she coped up with wearing a wig for seven seasons and then coloring her hair altogether in the last one and its consequence.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke shares why she cut off her hair after the series finale

In a recent interview with Instyle, Emilia Clarke was asked if she misses anything from her hair-and-makeup as she spent hours to get it done. She replied that her wig did wonders. The actor mentioned that she would walk around with a permanent bounce. Clarke stated that she was reminiscing with Kit Harington (Jon Snow / Aegon Targaryen), about the hours they pulled on the series on how hard the work was. She admitted that there is a “grieving process” that goes on after the show. But she thinks they are now both finally at the point where they say, ‘What bits do we miss?’ It is kind of like “remembering a relationship,” she noted.

Emilia Clarke was questioned if she took extra care of her hair after wearing the wig. She replied with a yes. The actor added that she decided to bleach her hair blond because she wanted it to be Daenerys Targaryen’s color for Game of Thrones last season. She mentioned that her hair was “so fried” that she basically had to cut it all off, "like a proper Leonardo DiCaprio, Romeo + Juliet boy cut".

Clarke stated that her hair has now naturally grown out. She asserted that she has given it more nourishment than one could possibly imagine. The actor revealed that it is her “proudest achievement,” and she does not plan on cutting it ever again. She noted that she would be going to be 90-years-old with her hair down to her hips, that is her plan.

Emilia Clarke’s hair in Game of Thrones also created a small rift. When some fans found out that the actor does not really have hair color like the mother of dragons, they were upset and expressed it on the internet. Others trolled them for waiting to find out that the dragons are also not real. However, Clarke’s performance as Daenerys Targaryen was applauded by everyone. Even though GOT ending did not satisfy the fans, the show holds a strong spot around the world.

