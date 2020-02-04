Union Budget
Emilia Clarke's Red Carpet Looks Prove That She Is A True Khaleesi Off Screen As Well

Hollywood News

Emilia Clarke's red carpet outfits definitely make her look like a Khaleesi off-screen as well. Take a look at the Game of Thrones' actor's red carpet outfits

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emilia Clarke

American actor Emilia Clarke is a renowned actor known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO epic fantasy TV show Game of Thrones. Her dressing style as the main character in the fantasy show started from a slave girl but then turned into everything regal. Even her outfits from her red carpet events include a bit of Khaleesi. Take a look at her red carpet outfits. 

Emilia Clarke outfits

Emilie Clarke wore a feathery bright yellow coloured gown at the British fashion awards in 2019. Emilia looks no less than a poised lady in this canary gold feathery sleeved outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke Welcomes New Year 2020 Alongside Mother In India? See Pic

Emilia Clarke in a Game of Thrones Red Carpet event in 2019 wearing a true Khaleesi style blue-grey ensemble with dark lips.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Emilia Clarke is wearing a black dress with a daring cut at the front. She wore this dress while appearing for the premiere of her movie Last Christmas. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke Reveals She Had Been Devastated During Her Second Brain Aneurysm In 2013

Emilia Clarke is wearing her feminine ladylike dark green gown while resting on a chair. She wore a proper pair of stilettoes to pair with this outfit during the Emmys of 2019. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emilia Clarke Fan ♡ | 🇪🇸 (@emillaclarke) on

Emilia Clarke in her own fairytale world is wearing a fairy-like dress along with a perfect crown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke's Winter Wardrobe To Take Cues From For A Fashionable Look

Emilia Clarke shines in her red ball gown outfit for an event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

The actor was last seen in Paul Feig's Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. The movie had a good run at the box office and earned more than $100 million worldwide. 

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke Bans Selfies With Fans, Here's The Reason

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
