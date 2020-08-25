Emilia Clarke Spotted 'makeup Free' While Running Errands; See Pictures

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke was spotted shopping out and around in London with a makeup-free look. She had ventured out Monday for supplies. Check out her pictures:

Take a look at the pictures:

+40 HQ | 📸 Emilia Clarke was seen shopping out and about in London (28 Aug, 2020). https://t.co/wZy8aIw6mf pic.twitter.com/NNApgEHiTD — Emilia Clarke™ (@EmiliaClarkeTM) August 25, 2020

Emilia Clarke is known for flaunting her ravishing style on the red carpet in her haute couture looks. Although she looked stunning even in her casual attire, she enjoys getting decked up for the red carpet but does not hesitate to her fans her real side. Emilia Clark's photos were posted by various fan pages of hers on Twitter on the 25th of August.

She wore a green jacket and paired it with a pair of blue denim along with chocolate brown suede Chelsea boots that rounded things off. She looked absolutely chic as she accessorised her outfit with black sunglasses and middle partitioned hair. Emilia Clarke can often be seen out and about in streets wearing the most comfortable clothes.

While she was picking up some essentials, Clarke was approached by a local Big Issue vendor. Taking out her debit card, Emilia bought a copy of the street magazine.

Emilia Clarke's images on Instagram usually show her 'No makeup' makeup look. She typically wears mascara and some lip balm in her snaps and quite often shares foundation-free looks with her fans on social media. She has personified the grace and elegance of Daenerys Targaryen with ease and not much makeup at all on-screen as well.

She is one of the most popular television stars in America. She received high praise for her performance in Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen. The final season of the iconic fantasy show aired last year and received massive critical acclaim.

Image Credit: Emilia Clarke's Instagram

