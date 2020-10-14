Emily Estefan Reveals Mother Gloria Estefan's Reaction To Her Coming Out As Gay

The new Facebook Watch series called Red Table Talk: The Estefans have already aired their first episode. In the second episode of the show, one can see Estefan trio including Gloria, her daughter Emily and her niece Lili Estefan talking about their personal lives. The usually private family would be taking up some real events of their lives and talk about them on a public platform for the first time. This includes Lili Estefan's much-publicized divorce as well as Gloria's daughter Emily Estefan's journey on coming out to her parents as queer. Read on for more details about Emily Estefan's shocking revelation on mom Gloria's reaction when she shared her sexual identity with her.

When Emily Estefan revealed her mom's reaction to her "coming out"

The sneak-peek video of Facebook Watch series' Red Table Talk: The Estefans is already out. In the video, one can see the trio from the Estefan family talking about various personal matters. The Episode 2 which airs today on October 14, showed the conversation between Gloria and Emily, where Emily reveals how she first tries to tell her parents Gloria and Emilio that she is gay. In the video, Gloria is seen starting the conversation where she tells Emily whether she remembers the first time she tried to give them a hint that she was queer. To which Emily responds saying that she was afraid and didn't know how they would respond at that time. Emily could also be seen telling her mother, "You said, 'If you tell your grandma and she dies, the blood is on your hands.'" She then says that she was suicidal because of all the stress while Gloria responds saying "I hate to know that I was part of that hurt."

For those who are unaware, Gloria Estefan's daughter Emily is known as a miracle baby as she was conceived after a horrific accident. The accident occurred in 1990 where Gloria Estefan survived a devastating bus accident and she was told that she could never have children again. American singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan and Emilio were already parents to Nayib Estefan when Emily was born. The second episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans also features a conversation with Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O’Donnell, talking about their sexuality as well. Episode 2 called Emily's Coming Out Story will air on Oct. 14, at noon ET on Facebook Watch.

Promo Image courtesy: Emily Estefan Instagram

