Gloria Estefan's Red Table Talk Premiere Is All About Her Family Issues; Watch Video

In the premiere of Gloria Estefan's Red Table Talk, her daughter Emily and Niece Lili accompanied her on the show. The trio openly discussed their family scandal and Lili’s divorce story, etc. The premiere was launched on Facebook Watch. Let’s take a look at what the trio shared about their personal life and family issues.

The Candid Estefans

In the premiere of Gloria Estefan's Red Table Talk, Gloria was seen along with her daughter and niece revealing some shocking scandals of their family. The trio was promising enough. They shared very personal incidents of their lives.

Mentioning about Lili’s divorce, Gloria stated that they have never spoken about such personal scandals. She added that she couldn’t have talked about it before as it was raw. She talked about Lili and Lorenzo Luaces affair and stated that they both got separated in 2017 soon after their 25th wedding anniversary. She was devastated and said as to how her life stopped.

She continued with the story and stated that two weeks after they celebrated their 25th anniversary, the family gathered together to keep themselves safe from hurricane Irma. When it passed, Luaces pulled his wife and revealed that paps caught him with another woman and asked for $200,000 for the photos. Though this was a shock to Lili, the rest of the family knew about the photos.

Later, Gloria’s husband came to know that Univision was first to see those pictures and then called up Lorenzo and asked him how he was going to handle all this and advised him to think about his children too. With all the topsy-turvy drama, Lili felt humiliated and later decided to end it.

Lili mentioned how it felt when she had to explain to her children about this scandal. Lili’s daughter also joined the show where she shared her feelings about this whole family scandal. She remembered the time when she was left alone at home while her father was out and when he returned, he snapped at her which made her believe that her father was having an affair. So, this news isn't new to her when Lili came to know about Lorenzo’s affair.

