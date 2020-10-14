Neha Kakkar Gears Up For 'Nehu Da Vyah' With Beau Rohanpreet Singh; Shares First Poster

On October 14, singer Neha Kakkar took to her social media handle and shared the first poster of her upcoming album Nehu Da Vyah. The first poster of Nehu Da Vyah song also featured Neha's singer-beau Rohanpreet Singh. In the post, Kakkar is seen sitting hand in hand with Rohanpreet, while sporting a pink attire.

On the other side, Singh teamed a yellow turban with his white kurta. In a brief caption, Neha Kakkar also announced that the song will be dropped on October 21. Scroll down to take a look at the first poster of Neha Kakkar's new song.

Within a few hours, the 32-year-old actor's post managed to garner more than 713k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other side, Neha's singer-brother extended his support while mentioning that he is jumping in excitement.

His comment read, "Composed and written by Nehuuuuu.. How talented yaaaaaar". Meanwhile, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani poked fun at Neha, as in his brief reply he asked the former to clear if the post is for her wedding or for the new song. Many from Neha's 46.6M Instagram followers also showered love on the duo.

Neha Kakkar's boyfriend

A few days back, Neha left her fans excited when she shared a picture with Rohanpreet making her relationship Instagram official. In a photo-post, Neha wrote, "You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh." Soon after Rohanpreet commented saying, "Neha babu, I love you so much...Yes, I am only yours, meri zindagi". On the other hand, Singh also shared the same picture with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar".

Before Neha's announcement, the rumours of her relationship took the internet by storm after a video of the couple went viral. In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen lip-synching to the song Challa. Later, a few pictures of them surfaced on social media, in which they were seen sitting on a couch with a gift basket, joined by his parents.

Talking about Rohanpreet Singh, he made his singing debut with the 2017 song Bang Gang. Earlier, he participated in a singing reality show, Rising Star 2. However, the show was won by Hemant Brijwasi. The singer took off on his singing journey Saregama Lil Champs in the year 2007, where he became the First Runner Up.

