Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Strolls Down A Street; Says 'bout To Pop'

Emily Ratajkowski recently took to her social media account to share pictures of her baby bump. The model posed on the streets as she donned on an elegant outfit. Her post was met with a number of positive reactions from fans who seemed to have loved her pictures. A number of prominent celebrities too commented on the pictures praising the mom-to-be.

Emily Ratajkowski poses with her baby bump as she strolls down a street

Emily Ratajkowski hit the streets for an evening stroll when she clicked a few pictures of herself and shared them on her social media handles. In the images, Emily can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she donned an elegant all-black outfit. The street lights and lamp posts could be seen in the background. In the second image, she appears to stand a bit closer to the camera giving a close look at her outfit and her amazing apparel that she used to complete the look. Take a look at her pictures and how fans and followers reacted to them below.

Sharing the images online the model in the caption wrote the hashtag “bout to pop” hinting that she is closer to her delivery date. She also added a caption asking Alexa to play I can hear the streets calling by Future. Thus the model/actor added quite an aesthetic feel to her images and fans and celebs seemed to love the pictures shared by her.

Donatella Versace herself commented on the picture complementing Emily saying that she is glowing. She also added that she loved her La Medusa handbag. Gigi Hadid too commented on the post. She called her “perfect”. A number of other models and celebrities also reacted to the image, praising the soon-to-be mother for her amazing pictures.

Over the past couple of weeks, Emily has been sharing a number of pictures of her baby bump garnering several positive comments from well-wishers who have been complimenting the model and wishing her well as she is all set to enter motherhood.

