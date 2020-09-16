Emily Ratajkowski Receives Support As She Accuses Jonathan Of Inappropriate Behaviour

American model Emily Ratajkowski recently wrote a story for The New York Times, exposing photographer Jonathan Leder. She accused him of sexually assaulting her while they were working on a photoshoot together. She narrated the entire incident with details and her brave move is being appreciated by internet users across the world. They have also been actively sharing the article to spread awareness while also lauding Emily Ratajkowski for sharing her story.

Emily Ratajkowski exposes photographer

American model Emily Ratajkowski recently wrote an article for The New York Times and the explosive details in it have been leaving the internet stunned. The supermodel spoke about an incident that happened in the year 2012 when she was just starting with her career in modelling.

She has written that when she was just 20 years old, her agent contacted her with a photoshoot opportunity where she would feature in a magazine called ‘Darius’. She stated that the shoot was unpaid and the only benefit she had from it was in terms of ‘exposure’.

Emily Ratajkowski was asked to take a bus to Catskills where photographer Jonathan Leder would pick her up and take her to his apartment. She was also asked to spend the night at his apartment in New York which she agreed to. Upon arriving at the destination, she learnt that she had to pose in lingerie and it was not something she was prepared for.

The model also wrote that she wanted to seem mature and hence she accepted a glass of red wine which was offered by Jonathan Leder. After a session with the lingerie on, she was asked to strip naked for a few shots. The model claimed that she was quite drunk at this point and was also bothered by the bright flash of the camera.

Speaking about the molestation, Emily Ratajkowski wrote that Jonathan Leder put his fingers inside her without her consent, when they were settled on the couch after the shoot. She also revealed that he kept pushing in, causing her a great deal of pain. She caught hold of his wrist and shoved it away without uttering a word. She also said that most of it is a blur but she remembered the horrid feeling. He walked away after the incident and she took the bus back home in the morning.

Emily Ratajkowski has been receiving a lot of support from netizens as they stand by her in such a difficult time. They have been sharing the story as much as possible and have also been lauding Emily Ratajkowski’s courage for speaking up. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Stunning and Brave — Kenny Bird (@blkkenyb) September 15, 2020

I'm so sorry this happened to you. Thank you for sharing this horrible thing you had to go through, that must have been really tough. You will help so many other people who are too scared to speak out about their sexual assaults. — Marie McG (@filmnmusicfan) September 16, 2020

