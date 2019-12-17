Eminem's Fans Mock Singer Nick Cannon With Insults On Twitter

As Fox channel geared up to air Nick Cannon's new song Hit Viral Videos-Holidays 2019 special on December 16, Cannon's fight with Emmy award-winning rapper Eminem came back to haunt him online. According to reports, ardent Eminem fans did not let Cannon forget his fight with Eminem when the rapper dissed him and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in Lord Above.

Eminem's fans mock Nick Cannon

The Masked singer showed a lot of different holiday-themed viral videos in his holiday special, a few of Eminem's fans mocked him by posting their comments on social media platforms such as Twitter. A person mocked the singer and asked him if he already ran out of actual content.

@NickCannon there are an awful amount of features on these diss tracks. What you already ran out of content???? — Noah Waite (@NWWiscoSports69) December 17, 2019

Read: Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

Another person said that Cannon was trying to fight someone who already did it himself.

@NickCannon worst part about this beef is you’re trying to battle someone that did it himself and didn’t need his sugar mama to bail him out 😂 @Eminem @MariahCarey — Zach (@Zach_DeValk54) December 17, 2019

Read: Fat Joe’s Family Ties To Feature These Artists Alongside Cardi B & Eminem

Eminem and Nick Cannon diss each other

Feud between the two artists started when Eminem dissed Nick Cannon in his song Lord Above. Eminem rapped "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note,". "But that other dude's whipped, that **** got him neutered, rapped Eminem. " "Tried to tell him this chick's a *** job before he got his ***** clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do ****/ let her chop my **** off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick."

Nick Cannon responded to Eminem with a song titled The Invitation in which he offered the rapper a guest appearance on Wild 'N Out. Eminem responded by posting a tweet.

Cannon said that Eminem has been doing this forever and it is certainly true. He continued saying that Eminem should change his name from Eminem to Percocet. He mocked Eminem to be old and asked him to bring his walker and wheelchair. After that, he took to his Instagram page to offer the Detroit born rapper out onto his successful MTV comedy improv battle show.

He wrote, "FatJoe album is [fire emojis] Star-studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your A** to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"

Read: Eminem Reignites Feud With Iggy Azalea In Griselda’s Track Bang

Read: Eminem: A Look At The Detroit Based MC's Journey To Sobriety

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.