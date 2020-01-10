Selena Gomez Drops 'Rare' Album, Documents Her Life Post Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has finally released her highly anticipated album titled Rare. Before the release of this album, Selena Gomez had already released two tracks from the Rare album, namely, Lose You To Love Me and Look at Her Now. She made the announcement regarding her Rare album on Twitter. Read on to know more details about this story.

Selena Gomez drops 'Rare' album

Selena Gomez has been making some major headlines for the past two years. This includes her on and off relationship with Justin Bieber or her battle with depression and anxiety. She also shocked the world when she revealed that she went through a kidney transplant due to the complexion caused by Lupus.

Finally, after dealing with constant media scrutiny over her personal life, Selena Gomez has dropped her third album titled Rare. The Rare album is said to be documentation by Selena Gomez about her personal and professional life and the hardships she has faced over the last few years.

The album also pays close attention to Selena Gomez dealing with her problems amidst constant media coverage and social media biases. The Good For You singer’s fans got a taste of her Rare album when she dropped two major tracks from it.

Check out Selena Gomez’s tweet where she made the announcement that the Rare album has finally been released.

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd 🌈🌸💐 #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/6gyiwnl9Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

Selena Gomez’s songs Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now both document Selena’s relationship with singer Justin Bieber. She dropped both these tracks from the Rare album days after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in a religious ceremony in South Carolina.

The singer also released another funky song titled Kinda Crazy where she called out the Baby singer for gaslighting her. Apart from these tracks, songs like Sweeter Place and Dance again are two songs of hers that are being loved by her fans.

Image courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

