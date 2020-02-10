From Confusion To Standing Ovation, Here's How Eminem's Oscars Performance Surprised All

Eminem shocked everyone with his secret performance at the Oscars 2020. As per reports, his Oscars performance was kept highly secretive. The report further reveals that the Dolby Theatre was put on lockdown during the Eminem's rehearsals.

It was also reported that Eminem had the option to cancel his performance if the news was leaked to the media. But seems like the performance was kept highly confidential and Eminem performed this single Lose Yourself, his first Oscar-winning hit from the year 2002. The Eight Mile song is almost 20 years old and the response it got from the audience was indeed overwhelming.

Martin Scorsese and his daughter reacting to Eminem.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 10, 2020

When Eminem started his performance at the Oscars 2020, celebrities were confused to see him perform as he was not nominated for any awards this year. Besides, his song, Lose Yourself is nearly 20 years old. Celebrities such as director Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca’s face looked sleepy and confused. And others in the audience bobbed their heads and danced along to Eminem’s performance, or looked on in confusion. Check out how Eminem's performance at the Oscars 2020 was received by Twitterati.

A collection of crowd shots from Eminem's performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygw1Jlkgpc — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 10, 2020

From confusion to a standing ovation

Despite all the confused faces, the audience gave Eminem a standing ovation after he performed one of his greatest hits. Eminem also posted a video on his Twitter handle as he shares a video of the time when he had won an Academy Award for the same song. Take a look at the videos here.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

