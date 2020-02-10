Oscar 2020: Martin Scorsese Sleeps As Eminem Performs, Fans Call It 'priceless'

The recently held 92nd Oscar 2020 Awards witnessed the who’s who of the entertainment and glamour industry in attendance, donning their best attires. From Renee Zellweger’s winning speech to Brad Pitt vaping moment on the red carpet, fans across the world were treated with some funny inside pictures from the star-studded event. However, Martin Scorsese’s ‘slumber’ reaction to Eminem’s performance created quite a stir on social media. Here is what happened.

Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese take a quick nap

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the Oscars 2020, which did not seem to entertain Martin Scorsese as the veteran filmmaker was seen taking a quick nap while the singer graced the stage for a rendition of his award-winning track Lose Yourself, from the film 8 Mile.

While Eminem was performing, the camera cut to the crowd of Hollywood stars, with the majority rapping along the lyrics. However, The Irishman filmmaker Scorsese, who was also nominated in the Best Director category, was seemingly indifferent to the performance. Martin Scorsese's reaction has now stormed social media and has inspired netizens to create funny memes. Take a look:

oh to be martin scorsese seemingly vibing to a completely unexpected and subpar eminem performance pic.twitter.com/py8xalAq9R — jurnee's milkmaid (@BlRDSOFPRAY) February 10, 2020

SCORSESE FELL ASLEEP DURING EMINEM’S PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/F0jZRFDjMW — oscar nominee florence pugh ⴵ (@chaoswaIking) February 10, 2020

#MartinScorsese watching #Eminem. I think he hated it more than Comic Book Movies pic.twitter.com/Qqc1eMy5CF — Mike Deacon (@mdeac82) February 10, 2020

I THINK MARTIN SCORSESE FINALLY DIED. IM AFRAID THIS IS HOW WE KILLED MARTY. #Eminem #OneShot #MartinScorsese pic.twitter.com/ufYZqbwDUF — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) February 10, 2020

When you get called over to watch a movie and they put on a theme park instead #Oscars2020 #MartinScorsese pic.twitter.com/q8u4eHo0WB — Sargent Douchebag (@RickRollMaster) February 10, 2020

