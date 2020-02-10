Oscars 2020: Eminem Surprises Fans With 'Lose Yourself' Performance From '8 Mile'

Eminem, one of the most dominant rappers, gave a surprise performance leaving fans in awe of him at the Oscars 2020. As per one of the recent reports, his Oscars performance was kept highly secretive. The report further reveals that the Dolby Theatre was put on lockdown during the Rap God’s rehearsals.

Further, the report also stated that Eminem has the option to cancel his performance if the news was leaked to the media. Eminem performed Lose Yourself, his first Oscar-winning hit from the year 2002 for Oscars 2020 this year. The Eight Mile song is almost 20 years old and the response it got from the audience was indeed overwhelming.

Superstars like Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Leonardo Di Caprio and many more were seen enjoying Eminem’s Lose Yourself performance at the Oscars 2020. His performance garnered a standing ovation from the crowd towards the end. Eminem’s performance at the Oscars 2020 was sort of a do-over of his 2003 performance. As per reports, Eminem refused to perform a censored version of the song at Oscars 2003, as requested by the show producers because at that time he did not think he would win. Eminem did not even attend the 2003 Oscar awards.

The award was presented to Eminem and co-writers Luis Resto and Jeff Bass. Only Resto was present at the ceremony and accepted the award back in 2003. Eminem also tweeted about the Academy Awards and thanked the makers for the opportunity.

Have a look at Eminem’s Oscars 2020 tweet here:

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Check out @Eminem showing off that Hometown love tonight! We love you right back, Em. Guess this basically means we were there. 🙌 #Oscars #Detroit #SaintAndrewsHall #Eminem pic.twitter.com/HP4YBafde6 — Saint Andrew's Hall / The Shelter (@StAndrewsHall) February 10, 2020

#Eminem showed up at the #Oscars and wowed the crowd with his surprise performance of “Lose Yourself.”

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/gP462dWhSu — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) February 10, 2020

Eminem’s latest release Music to Be Murdered By has debuted as the Number One album on the Billboard 200 chart. According to a report, a total of 279,000 album units have been sold in the United States of America by January 23, 2020. Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By took everyone by surprise when it came out on January 17, 2020. This album is the rapper’s first surprise-release since Kamikaze, which was launched in 2018.

Every No. 1 album of 2020, so far:@Harry_Styles Fine Line#JACKBOYS JACKBOYS@RoddyRicch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial@selenagomez Rare@Eminem Music To Be Murdered By — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 28, 2020

