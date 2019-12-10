Eminem Responds To Nick Cannon's Diss Track, Demands Apology

In a recent ongoing feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon, Eminem responded to Cannon's diss track, in which Cannon made fun of Eminem's former chauffeur. The Invitation features the lyrics, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c***. You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps”. Eminem seems to have taken the whole thing in his stride as he replied saying, “You mad bro? Stop lying on my d***. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f***”. Eminem also followed up his tweet with a second in which he demanded an apology from Cannon.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

American actor and rapper Nick Cannon last week also challenged Eminem to go head to head in a battle on Cannon's TV show Wild 'n Out where he concludes every episode with hip-hop-style comedy roast. On a new combined track with Mary J Blige and Fat Joe entitled Lord Above, Eminem aimed a couple of trademark lyrical jibes in the direction of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. Cannon wants to settle everything but he wants to have it in a friendly way. On his new Power 106 morning show, Cannon made fun of Eminem's age and then used his Instagram handle to issue the challenge for Eminem to appear on his MTV series Wild ‘N Out.

Canon mocks Eminem

Cannon said that Eminem has been doing this forever and it is certainly true. He continued saying that Eminem should change his name from Eminem to Percocet. He mocked Eminem to be old and asked him to bring his walker and wheelchair. After that, he took to his Instagram page to offer the Detroit born rapper out onto his successful MTV comedy improv battle show. He wrote, "FatJoe album is [fire emojis] Star-studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your A** to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"

