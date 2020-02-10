Rihanna And Eminem: When The Singer-rapper Duo Collaborated To Churn Out Great Songs

Rihanna and Eminem are two of the most popular music artists in Hollywood. Both of these artists have entertained the audience with their songs and shows. Eminem's songs like Not Afraid, Rap God, Lose Yourself and Rihanna's music singles like Diamond, Stay, Umbrella and many more have been some of the greatest hits of all time. Rihanna and Eminem have also collaborated together for many songs. Let us take a look at some of their collaborations:

Times when Rihanna and Eminem collaborated

Love The Way You Lie

The chorus of the song was written by Skylar Grey. The lyricist mentioned that she wrote about her relationship and Eminem heard the demo version of the song and he really liked it. Furthermore, Eminem wrote his verses of the song and approached Rihanna to sing the chorus for him. The song turned out to be one of the iconic singles of both the artists.

Love The Way You Lie, Part II

After the success of Eminem's Love The Way You Lie, Rihanna decided to make her own version of the hit number. Rihanna mentioned that at first she was not all ready for doing the second part of the song but something changed her mind and she decided to do the female version of the song. Take a look at the second part here.

The Monster

Eminem and Rihanna won the Grammy award for Rap/Sung Performance for the song The Monster. The song not only marks the fourth single from Eminem's compiled album The Marshall Mathers LP 2 but it is also the fourth time Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated. The song has received over 680 million views and 4 million likes on YouTube.

Numb

The song is from Rihanna's album Unapologetic. The song's official audio received over 192K views on YouTube. This song did not turn out to be a major hit for the artists. However, the album received the award for No.1 R&B Album at Billboard Music Awards.

