Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Her OOTD Picture After Defending Her Father

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, has been trending online because she stood up for her father while he was getting a lot of backlash for Music To Be Murdered By. Hailie Jade stood up for her father, Eminem, when he was being trolled on the internet for his murder-themed album and controversial lyrics.

Hailie has been an influential social media personality who is very selective with her posts. She recently posted a picture of herself owning wild animal boots with tight black pants and an oversized brown peacoat.

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade's Instagram post:

Hailie Jade shared a picture on her Instagram that flaunted her stylish curves while stepping out in her outfit of the day. She paired her attire with a black shoulder bag and dark-framed cat-eyed sunglasses.

Eminem's controversial lyrics about the Manchester Bombing

Eminem’s controversial lyrics about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert has caused the rapper a lot of backlash on social media. In one of Eminem’s new songs from his surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By he mentioned the tragic incident that occurred three years ago. Fans and critics hit back at Eminem saying that he hurt sentiments with his lyrics.

The song is called Unaccomodating and features Young M.A. The song features the two rappers going at the top of their games.

“Cause, see, they call me a menace and if the shoe fits, I'll wear it. But if it don't, then y'all will swallow the truth, grin and bear it” #Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/2aIFk2kz8a — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 23, 2020

