Eminem's Track, "Zeus" Gets Dissed By Snoop Dogg; Read For More Details

Eminem has received a taunting comment from Snoop Dogg which is part of the on-going verbal feud between the two music icons. It so happened that the ongoing infamous Eminem vs Snoop Dogg rift took a turn when Snoop Dogg himself responded to an Instagram post that was about the "Rap God" singer being disrespected by Snoop, when the latter said that he can live without his music now. Snoop Dogg, in response, left a comment on the very same post that read "Pray that I don't respond to that soft a-s s-it". The post can be found below and as well as the Instagram handle of the fan Instagram account dedicated to Eminem, called @eminemfact.

The Post

How did Eminem vs Snoop Dogg feud begin and where it is right now?

As per a report on NME.com, the origins of the now-infamous feud can be traced back to June last year, when in an interview, Snoop Dogg allegedly said that he can very much live without Eminem's music. This comment, as per the report, perturbed his long-time rapper friend beyond imagination. In response, he recorded a diss track for Snoop called "Zeus", which was dedicated to Snoop, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rihanna. Zeus is one of Eminem's songs that is a part of his surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By - Side B. The section of Zeus that was dedicated to Snoop spoke about how Eminem did not expect that comment from someone from his own fraternity and integral circle. Days, after the aforementioned album found its way to the internet and fans, took notice of the diss track, Eminem went on to back his stance in an interview with the host of his own radio show, Shade 45. While doing so, Eminem clarified that it was more about the tone that was used by Snoop when he said it that caught him off-guard.

For the uninitiated, Eminem had recently released a surprise album in the form of Music To Be Murdered By - Side B. MTBMB Side B is essentially a continuation of his album from the initial months of 2020 that goes by the same name. Eminem's songs in the album talk about mass violence in the literal and figurative sense of the word. The rapper made the arrival of the album official through the tweet that can be found below.

Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B. https://t.co/Ebt0AqnCk2 pic.twitter.com/xCu4nueIvP — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 18, 2020

