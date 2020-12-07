Snoop Dogg Expresses Wish To Commentate On Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight In 2021

Logan Paul is ready to face Floyd Mayweather after taking down NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul was the one who knocked out Robinson minutes into the fight, Snoop Dogg's commentary won hearts online. The rapper was praised for his timing and is now looking to pick up the mic once again during the Mayweather and Paul fight scheduled in February.

Snoop Dogg eager for the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight?

For the Robinson-Paul fight, Snoop Dogg turned into an analyst, making viewers laugh even during Robinson's knockout. He started singing the goodbye hymn even before the knockout when the NBA star fell for the first time. He perfectly timed "Good Night, Irene" as Paul punched Robinson. He even joked about Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, saying they are two "uncles fighting at the barbecue".

Now, Snoop wants to further his talent in boxing commentary. On Instagram, he spoke about his time commentating the match, and how he would love to do so professionally. After the new bout was announced, Snoop offered his services once again. Fans seemed to love the idea, excited to see the 49-year-old make them laugh once again.

How much money will Mayweather get vs Logan Paul?

While the amount Mayweather is accepting is only being speculated, their encounter is expected to bring in millions. As per Fanmio site (via The Sun), the early price is currently at $24.99, and will remain the same for the initial million tickets. It will then rise to $39.99, and will take a hike to $59.99 from December 29. From February 11, the organizers will be charging $69.99.

However, the broadcaster is yet to be revealed. The fight is scheduled for February 20, 2021, and more details are going to be revealed soon. Mayweather fans, though unsure about an encounter with Paul, are eager to see him fight again. He last fought in December 2018, against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Back then, 139 seconds apparently earned him $9 million.

Fans were already speculating a fight, which was hinted at by the increasing trash talk and training. Paul has called Mayweather out some weeks ago, stating that he could destroy his legacy with one punch. "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I'm not the one for the kid games," is what Mayweather said in response, while also bringing up Connor McGregor indirectly.

(Image credits: Logan Paul Instagram, AP)