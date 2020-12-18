Eminem Surprises Fans With A New Album Release Titled 'Music To Be Murdered By - Side B'

Eminem has surprised his millions of fans by releasing Music to Be Murdered By Side B. It is a sequel to his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By. He had not revealed any details about the album before its official launch. Eminem's Music to be Murdered By Side B dropped all over the world on the midnight of Thursday. This unexpected surprise by Eminem has surely made the day of his fans. For all the people who are curious about Eminem's new album, here is everything you need to know about it.

Eminem's Music to be Murdered By Side B

Prior to its release, there had been no revelation about the album by Eminem. However, social media was abuzz with the speculations about the album’s existence. Eminem's Music to be Murdered By Side B is a sequel to his January album. Music to Be Murdered By lyrics had earned him praises from the listeners around the world. Eminem's new album is executive produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre.

It features global artists like Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre, Sly Pyper, MAJ and White Gold. His two previous albums January’s Music to Be Murdered By and 2018’s Kamikaze had also dropped without prior warning. Eminem took to his official social media handles and shared the album cover of Music to Be Murdered By Side B to make the surprise announcement. He captioned the post as “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B. Link in bio”

Clues of Eminem's new album being released were circulated on social media for the past few days. Among the people and pictures, Eminem collaborator Dem Jointz had shared a picture which hinted at the possibility of Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By Side B. The picture was of his projects that he had worked on this year. Interestingly, the picture also had a Side B cover art. Here is a look at the Dem Jointz’s Instagram post.

Most recently, Eminem had teamed up with Kid Cudi in July for a collaborative track The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady. Earlier this year he had also collaborated with Jessie Reyez on her song Coffin. Here is a look at Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By Side B song list.

Alfred

Black Magic

Alfred Theme

Tone Deaf

Book of Rhymes

Favorite B***h

Guns Blazing

Gnat

Higher

These Demons

Key

She Loves Me

Killer

Zeus (feat. White Gold)

Thus Far

Discombobulated

Premonition

Unaccommodating

You Gon' Learn

Alfred

Those Kinda Nights

In Too Deep

Godzilla

Darkness

Leaving Heaven

Yah Yah

Stepdad

Marsh

Never Love Again

Little Engine

Lock It Up

Farewell

Image Credits: Eminem Instagram

