Eminem Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine In New Track 'Zeus' Leaving Internet Ablaze

Slim Shady Eminem has fired shots at rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine once again in the newly released track, Zeus from 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. Now, there could be a number of reasons why Eminem took a dig at Tekashi and the lyrics of the new track has set the internet ablaze. A meme fest has already begun on Twitter by fans. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Eminem disses Tekashi 6ix9ine

At the start of the song, Eminem raps, “She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi”. This line was enough to create a massive stir amongst fans online who believe that the rapper took an aim at Tekashi as he broke Eminem’s most-viewed hip hop video record with 24-hour time.

Before the release of Tekashi’s track ‘GOOBA’, Eminem dominated the chart with another diss track Killshot. GOOBA went on to receive 63 million views within just a day of release, making it number one.

Back in 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine also attempted to troll Eminem on Instagram by rapping Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ before he failed miserably. This effort from Tekashi came after Eminem’s Kamikaze streamed online. In the track, although Eminem did not name Tekashi, his description was pretty clear.

The lyrics of Kamikaze articulates, “You thought right when you ain’t diss me / I’m a lyrical legend, I know they miss me / All you mumble rap kids, colorful hair / Can’t compare to the lyrical phenomenal that’s right here.” Previously, Eminem also hit the headlines when his diss track Killshot streamed online. It was a reply to Machine Gun Kelly’s Rap Devil. Now, with this new track Zeus, Eminem’s fans have gone gaga all over Twitter. Check it out here:

Eminem said “she said I am trash but she listens to Tekashi”



My chest 😭😭😭 #HiTacha #Team89 pic.twitter.com/1r5Fs5zkGZ — #KOL❤️OUT NOW ⚛ (@oriadeofficial) December 18, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine when he finds out that Eminem dissed him.. pic.twitter.com/uzEu7Ia0nl — Sadittarius (@Sadittariusss) December 18, 2020

Along with Tekashi 6ix9ine, Eminem has also dissed iconic rapper Snoop Dogg. As per TMZ, the diss came after Snoop Dogg failed to include Slim Shady in his top 10 rappers list. Playing with the spelling of his name, Eminem sarcastically raps,

And as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me. But, just not in my camp. I’m diplomatic, ’cause I’m tryna’ be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Man, not really. I had dog backwards.

