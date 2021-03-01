Golden Globes 2021: Josh O'Connor Wins Award For Role As Prince Charles In The Crown

Actor Josh O'Connor won the Golden Globes 2021 award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. This is Connor's first Golden Globe award, and this was the first time he had been nominated. The nominees include Jason Bateman for Ozark, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Al Pacino for Hunters, Matthew Phys for Perry Mason.

In his acceptance speech, Josh O’Connor went on thank all the cast and crew of the series. The actor said, “Thank you so much for making The Crown what it is”. Josh was elated as he won the award for the first time. He is also seen glowing with happiness as he accepts the award. He also added that he is very lucky that he is able to work in this period as there are so many people who are unable to work. He also asked viewers to put ‘mental health at the forefront'.

Congratulations to @joshoconnor15 for winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/LWHcapjpio — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Netflix's much-acclaimed web series The Crown won big at the 78th Golden Globes Awards. The web series was nominated in six categories and won four awards, including Best Television Actress Drama, Best Television Actor Drama, Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress. Emma Corrin bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance as Princess Diana. Gillian Anderson won the trophy for the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Margaret Thatcher.

The Crown season 4

The Crown revolves around the life of Queen Elizabeth II from 1947 to the present day. Season 4 of the show is the period between 1979 and 1990, which is set during the period when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister. It also introduces Prince William and Lady Diana Spencer to weddings and other major events in their lives.

The Crown season 4 cast

The Crown season 4 cast includes several actors whose portrayals are being loved and praised by its viewers. The Crown season 4 cast includes actors namely Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Helena Bonham Carter and Princess Margaret, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and many more.

