Emma Roberts To Anushka Sharma, Celebs Dominating Maternal Fashion Flawlessly

COVID-19 shutdown brought about several new celebrity pregnancy announcements across Hollywood and Bollywood. Many prominent artists, be it models, actors, influencers or musicians are currently expecting a baby. Keeping fashion in mind, it is always great to see how the leading ladies choose to dress and flaunt their baby bumps with style, elegance and poise. While some have taken a floral route, others are keeping their fashion choices casual yet on-point. Here’s a quick glimpse at how stylish ladies are ruling maternal fashion by giving away major fashion goals to fans.

Emma Roberts

Hollywood star Emma Roberts is currently dominating the fashion trend with her exemplary sartorial choices. He wardrobe has called for floaty floral dressed and adorable face masks to match together. In one of the pictures shared by Emma, she has donned a gorgeous and comfy floral summer dress which is paired with white boots. Holding her baby bump, she can be seen posing at what appears to be the garden of her house. Take a look at it here:

Anushka Sharma

Celebrating pregnancy, the Rab Ne Mila Di Jodi star Anushka Sharma has turned a water baby. Sometimes the actor appears to be posing in swimwear as the camera captures her. On the other hand, sometimes she appears to be enjoying the serene oceanic breeze while flaunting her baby bump. Check out her pictures here:

Hannah Bronfman

The American DJ and social media influencer, Hannah Bronfman has opened her wardrobes to cute sweaters and dresses. In one of the pictures shared by her, Hannah explains that being pregnant in summer has been a blessing for her. See post here:

Guess it's time to swap the cute dresses for fall sweaters? Being pregnant in the summer has been a blessing no maternity clothes were needed and I lived in flowy dresses but what do I do for fall!? Help! Send me your fav maternity brands

Kareena Kapoor

Fashion icon Kareena Kapoor has kept a low profile during her second pregnancy so far. However, fans are yet able to get a glimpse into her life through her social media forum. Kareena has opted for a cool and casual style.

