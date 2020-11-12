Emma Roberts Opens Up About Endometriosis Diagnosis And Freezing Her Eggs

American actor Emma Roberts, known for her roles in films like American Horror Story, Scream Queens, We're the Millers and more, is expecting her first child with beau Garrett Hedlund. Recently in an interview with author Stephanie Danler on Cosmopolitan, the actor opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis, fertility revelations, freezing her eggs and her baby news. During the interview, the actor revealed how difficult the process was and how she went on to conceive.

During the interview, the actor revealed that having children became more of a conscious priority after she learned that she was suffering from undiagnosed endometriosis since her teenage years. The actor reported that she had debilitating cramps and periods. She added that at some days it was so bad that she would miss school and, later, also had to cancel meetings. Emma said that she had also mentioned it to her doctor, who didn't look into it and used to send her back because she was being dramatic.

During her late 20s, the actor said that she switched to a female doctor and it was the best decision. She added that she ran tests, sent her to a specialist and finally, there was validation that she was not being dramatic. Emma revealed that by the time she changed her doctor it had affected her fertility and she was told that should probably freeze her eggs or look into other options. She then shared that the timing was seamless and she’s working and does not have time to freeze her eggs. She also revealed that she was terrified by the thought of going through the process and finding out that she would not be able to have kids. Roberts then went on to speak with other women and realized that it was not at all the case.

Emma revealed that she had started to open up to other women, and there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriage, fear of having children. She added that she was so happy to find out that she wasn't alone in this. Roberts then mentioned that she eventually went on to freeze her eggs, describing it as a “difficult process." She also explained that the moment she stopped thinking about it, she got pregnant.

