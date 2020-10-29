Emma Roberts Talks About Being Pregnant And The Things She Is Obsessing Over Right Now

Actor Emma Robert recently talked about the joys of being pregnant in an interview with Glamour. The actor also spoke about how being pregnant had made her more introspective. Read ahead to know what the Holidate actor said and more about her life.

Also Read | What time does Holidate release on Netflix? All about Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey starrer

Emma Roberts pregnant, happy to have a baby boy

Emma Robert announced that she was pregnant with a baby boy in August. Emma Roberts' boyfriend Garrett Hedlund also added that they were very happy to be expecting their first baby together. The news was announced by mistake by Emma's mother Kelly Cunningham on Instagram and later the star confirmed that the news was in fact true

Also Read | Emma Roberts blocked her mother after she 'spilled the beans' about her pregnancy

Emma started her off her interview by talking a bit about maternity shopping and all the gifts she had got. The actor added that she was trying her best to not shop right now and that she was glad that she wasn't having a girl as 'the clothing situation would just be insane'. She then added that she had got some 'really cute swaddles' and other adorable 'tiny' products for her baby boy.

Also Read | Emma Roberts has a stunning floral baby shower; shares aesthetic pics revealing details

The actor then spoke about all the shows she was watching at the moment. Emma mentioned that she was in love with the show The Vow and was also keenly watching Expecting Amy on HBO Max. Emma also talked a bit about the show Emily In Paris and shared the show was a great escape. The actor finally added that she would need to stop watching Unsolved Mysteries as it was scaring her.

Also Read | Emma Roberts to Anushka Sharma, celebs dominating maternal fashion flawlessly

The Holidate actor was then asked about her food preferences, to which she responded by saying that 'Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession'.She also explained how she had always loved cupcakes but for some reason, she was really keen on eating sprinkles during the pandemic and her pregnancy. Emma has also been eating a lot of Salt & Straw ice cream.

Finally, the actor added that it was a really interesting time to be pregnant right now and that she had become more introspective. She concluded by saying how she felt amazing to sit by herself and 'really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that.'

Emma Roberts' new movie Holidate has already released on Netflix. The Holidate cast is seen as Emma Roberts as Sloane, Luke Bracey as Jackson, Andrew Bachelor as Neil, Jessica Capshaw as Abby, Manish Dayal as Faarooq and Alex Moffat as Peter. Emma Roberts' baby daddy is also currently shooting for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.