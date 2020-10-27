What Time Does Holidate Release On Netflix? All About Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey Starrer

Holidate is an upcoming American rom-com movie which is scheduled to release on Netflix. The film stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal and Kristin Chenoweth in pivotal roles. Holidate is directed by John Whitesell while the film is based on the screenplay by Tiffany Paulsen. Read on to know 'What time does Holidate release on Netflix?'

ALSO READ| What Time Does The Queen's Gambit Release On Netflix? See Details Here

What time does Holidate release on Netflix? See Holidate release date & release time

Holidate release date 2020 is slated for October 28. Holidate release time is expected to be around 12 am PDT according to Pacific Time, which would be 3 am according to EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in to the show on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users from India will be able to watch the film from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Holidate movie stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who portray as each other's "holidates" in the film. While the supporting cast includes actors like Jake Manley as York, Jessica Capshaw as Abby, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher as Elaine, Manish Dayal, Kristin Chenoweth as Aunt Susan, Alex Moffat as Peter. Cynthy Wu as Liz, Mikaela Hoover as Annie, and Billy Slaughter as Barry. The principal photography of the film started in May 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia while the original musical score of the film is credited to composer Dan the Automator.

ALSO READ| 7 Best Halloween Movies On Netflix: List Of Thrillers To Watch On October 31

Holidate movie on Netflix

The plot of the Holidate movie surrounds the characters Sloane and Jackson, both of who hate the holiday season. However, after finding themselves constantly single at all the family gatherings they decide to become each other's holidates. This meant that they needed to be each other's date for only the holiday season, and will not have any romantic interest in each other so that they could easily part ways after the holidays. The twist comes when after a year of absurd celebrations with each other being holidates, they feel that maybe cupid has some different plans for both of them after all. The movie is set to release on October 28 on Netflix.

ALSO READ| Mike Tyson Documentary Coming Soon On Netflix As Boxer Trains For First Fight In 15 Years

ALSO READ| Selena Netflix Cast: Christian Serratos & Others To Essay These Real-life Persona On Reel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.