Billie Lourd And Mark Hamill Remember Carrie Fisher On Death Anniversary; See Posts

Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill took to their social media handles to remember Carrie Fisher on her fourth death anniversary. Carrie Fisher had an elaborate career and appeared in multiple films and movies, but her most popular role remains that of Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise. One of her final films, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was released on December 15, 2017, and is dedicated to her. Fisher appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker through the use of unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Carrie Fisher's Death Anniversary

Actor Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram and paid a tribute to her late mother on her fourth death anniversary. She shared a picture with her late mother and captioned it as, "Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️". The photo has Billie and Carrie Fisher walking down a street and smiling at the camera. You can see the post here.

Actor Mark Hamill also shared a post on his Instagram remembering his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher. Hamill who played Fisher's on-screen brother Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise simply shared an image of The Last Jedi's dedication to Fisher with the words "#AlwaysWithUs." You can see Mark's Instagram post here.

Carrie Fisher's Death

Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles. Fisher’s mother and Billie Lourd’s grandmother, actor Debbie Reynolds, died the next day as a result of a stroke. In 2019, Billie remembered her mother with a song. She also appeared as Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia in a digitally altered scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was filmed before Fisher’s death. She also played the granddaughter of Reynolds’s character on the recent Will & Grace reboot.

The American Horror Story actor, Billie Lourd recently gave birth to her first child, a son with fiance Austen Rydell. The couple has named their firstborn Kingston, who was born in September 2020. Lourd announced his birth with an Instagram post featuring her son. The new parents named their child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell to pay tribute to Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher.

Image Credits: Billie Lourd Official Instagram Account

