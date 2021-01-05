Dipti Ketkar's Work, Early Life, Career Graph; Know Other Details Of This Marathi Star

Dipti Ketkar made her acting debut when she was in the 8th standard. She played a child artist in the Marathi Television serial Manushdevta. Dipti Ketkar gained the limelight for her negative role in another Marathi serial Avaghachi Sansar. The actor played Sharda Raje. Read ahead for more details on Dipti Ketkar's serials.

Dipti Ketkar's serials

After gracing the antagonist character in Avaghachi Sansar, Dipti Ketkar got another negative role in the popular ZEE Marathi daily soap, Mala Sasu Havi. In this drama serial, she played the role of Abhilasha, one of the daughters-in-law of the family. Mala Sasu Havi follows the story of a young married girl Meera, who helps her father-in-law to find a wife. However, Meera's in-laws Abhilasha and Kash oppose her in order to distribute the property. Mala Sasu Havi's Dipti Ketkar gained huge popularity and appreciation from the audience.

After portraying Abhilasha, the actor made her mark in the Marathi Television industry. Most recently, Dipti Ketkar was seen in one of the most popular serials Bhago Mohan Pyare on Zee Marathi. This daily soap also features Marathi actors like Atul Parchure & Sarita Mehendale-Joshi. Apart from this, Dipti has also worked in Marathi serials like Damini, Avaghachi Sansar, Kunku and many more. She also received the Best Supporting Actress Award for her daily soap Kunku. Here, she played the role of Radhika.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Jan 4:Yash plans b'day surprise for Arundathi

Also Read | Remember 'Tussi Ja Rahe Ho?' kid Parzaan Dastur? Know what he's up to these days

Dipti Ketkar personal life

Born on April 16, 1981, Dipti Ketkar lived most of her childhood in Mumbai. According to A To Z Marathi, the actor did her schooling at St. Thomas High School, Goregaon, Mumbai followed by her graduation in Arts from Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, Juhu. Dipti Ketkar is a trained dancer. She has garnered M.A. in Bharatnatyam.

As mentioned in A To Z Marathi, the actor wanted to become a choreographer. During her college days, Ketkar represented India in the International Folk Dance competition in France. Dipti Ketkaaar has also appeared in print ads for brands like Vadilal Ice Cream, Cough Syrup, and Bornvita. She also started her own dance classes.

Also Read | Amruta Subhash makes Reels debut with 'lovely friend & amazing choreographer' Phulwa

Also Read | Emma Stone & Dave expecting their first child? Former spotted with baby bump in LA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.