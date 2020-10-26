'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3' In The Early Stages Of Development : Reports

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3, which will be the final movie in the series, has started its production process as per reports. "The Force Unleashes" movie series is known to be one of the most awaited movies in the franchise. Thus the news of the third film being in the early stages of production comes as a delight to fans. We Got This Covered, in their report, mentioned that the Star Wars: The Force Unleashes movie series will be continuing with a third film, which will be the last movie in the respective franchise. Though the makers of the film have not commented on this aspect as of yet, a source revealed this news to We Got This Covered.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 in early development stages

The news of the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 production comes as a surprise to many fans who have enjoyed the short-lived series. The LucasArts unit was responsible for the earlier two interpretations of the films and thus fans did not get to see much of this particular series from thereon. However, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 production team has not provided any concrete details with regards to the films. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed cast too hasn't been revealed as of yet by the makers. However, the portal believes that the makers will soon narrow down some details later on. Currently, the LucasArts unit is focused on the EA games that they have been developing for a while.

Despite that, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 remains one of the major projects envisioned by LucasArts. Therefore, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 production will serve as the final chapter in Starkiller’s arc, according to the portal. Fans who have watched the series believe that there is still a story left to be told within the universe of the Star Wars: The Force Unleashes series. However, with the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 production news, one can expect the film to dive into some of those aspects. Thus fans will simply have to wait for a word from the makers in terms of the story.

