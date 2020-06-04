Emma Watson Speaks About 'white Supremacy' After Backlash Over Blackout Tuesday Posts

The tragic death of an African American man named George Floyd brought back the world's attention on the issue of racism. A lot of celebrities have come forth and supported the Black Lives Matter protests. Emma Watson also showed her support by joining the Blackout Tuesday movement on social media. After her posts supporting the Blackout Tuesday movement, Emma Watson faced a backlash from netizens. The actor recently opened up about the same with three more posts on social media.

Also Read | Emma Watson Aka Hermione Granger Has Buck-teeth Only In One Harry Potter Scene, Here's Why

Emma Watson responds to backlash

Emma Watson joined the Blackout Tuesday movement on social media by posting three black squares from her account. However, she gave it her own twist as the black squares were framed by white borders. Each of the posts was captioned with hashtags, “#blackouttuesday, #theshowmustbepaused, #amplifymelanatedvoices and #amplifyblackvoices”. However, netizens did not like her twist and voiced their backlash in the comments and all over social media. She was slammed for prioritizing her Instagram aesthetic over speaking about protests and she was also accused of performative activism. After this, the actor has now posted a response to this criticism.

Also Read | Emma Watson "crossed All Limits As An Actress" In THIS Scene: 'Harry Potter 7' Director

In the three posts shared by the actor, she has talked about the white privileges and systematic racism in society. In one of the posts, she explained, “I was holding off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the U.K.,”. The post featured an artwork by Dr Fahamu Pecou called “White Lies, Subtleties, Micro-Aggressions, and Other Choking Hazards,” In another post shared by the actor, she has talked about the white supremacy, hierarchy and dominance. Emma Watson also said that she is still learning about the many ways she unconsciously supports and upholds the system that is structurally racist.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Vs Emma Watson: Who Wore The Halter Neck White Gown Better?

Also Read | World Book Day 2020: Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey And Other Celebs Who Run Book Clubs

Hollywood actors and Blackout Tuesday movement

Several Hollywood actors such as John Boyega, Henry Cavill, Emilia Clarke, Hugh Jackson, Samuel L. Jackon, Cole Sprouse, Keanu Reeves, Halsey, etc. participated in the Blackout Tuesday movement. The unfortunate death of George Floyd has sparked off a worldwide movement for Black Lives Matter. George Floyd’s brutal death happened when a police officer was seen kneeling and putting all his body weight on George Floyd’s neck. Reports say that the police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck until he passed away was fired and arrested.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.